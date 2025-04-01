Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pribram, Czech Republic

6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
2+kk with a balcony just for you, in which major expensive repairs have been made. It is loc…
$162,029
3 bedroom apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
apartment 3+kk 59m2 after reconstruction Part of the reconstruction was the replacement of e…
$148,422
3 bedroom apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
We offer you a beautiful and sunny apartment with two loggias, after almost complete reconst…
$148,422
2 bedroom apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Sale of a 2+1 apartment 98 m2, on the 11th floor in Příbram, Brodská street. The property ha…
$192,735
3 bedroom apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
3+kk with a useful area of ​​65 m2. The apartment has a loggia of 3 m2 and a basement of 2 m…
$201,058
4 bedroom apartment in Lesetice, Czech Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Lesetice, Czech Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
We offer for sale a renovated, very beautiful, bright apartment 4 + kk with an area of ​​84 …
$162,073
