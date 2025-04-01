Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. okres cesky Krumlov
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in okres cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

Apartment in cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic
Apartment
cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic
Area 270 m²
Hotel 270 m ² in the centre of Czech Krumlov Year of Construction & # 8212; 2008 18 beds. 8 numbers
$840,152
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic
Apartment
cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic
Area 320 m²
The hotel is located in the heart of the resort town of Czech Krumlov Great that state To da…
$883,817
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
