Apartments for sale in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic

Pilsen
3
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
3 + 1 75m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house + loggia + basement The bonus is a fitness cent…
$178,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
3 apartment + 1 76m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house — The house has been completely recon…
$210,080
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
4 bedroom apartment in okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
4 bedroom apartment
okres Plzen-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
apartment 4 + 1 89m2 after repair from one room access to a large loggia (6.3 m) One bathroo…
$220,327
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
