Apartments for sale in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic

2 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
$61,452
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
$76,933
1 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
$65,493
1 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
$63,792
1 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
$66,343
1 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Sale of renovated apartment in private ownership with a layout of 1+kk and an area of ​​28m2…
$62,516
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
$72,722
1 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
We offer for sale a privately owned apartment near the center of Ostrava and OC Karolina. Th…
$64,642
1 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
1+1 in Ostrava - Zábřech. Privately owned apartment with glazed loggia, ready for immediate …
$63,366
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ostrava-mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
$74,806
