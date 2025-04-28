Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Northwest, Czechia

okres Karlovy Vary
131
Karlovy Vary
125
okres Usti nad Labem
39
Most
39
236 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
2+kk with an area of 55m2, located on the first floor of a re-insulated brick house without …
$110,529
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale a 2+1 apartment with a loggia with a total area of ​​49 m2. The house has …
$57,408
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
apartment 1 + kk 32m2 with garage on the second floor of a new brick three-storey house in t…
$86,226
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
The Apartment 3 + 1 and of 92 sq.m. is Fored Sale. To the greenhouse. The Apartment is locat…
$93,412
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale luxury apartment 2+kk in a very profitable area of ​​Karlovy Vary, which is located…
$525,598
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Apartment of 2+1 48 m ² — Usti over Labem 3rd floor of the panel house The Apartment after r…
$66,285
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Apartment 2 + 1 + with an area of ​ ​ 63 m2, located on the second floor of a brick building…
$99,237
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Cheb, Czechia
Apartment
Cheb, Czechia
Area 1 126 m²
A warehouse with a total area of ​ ​ 1126 m2 in an excellent strategic place near the Heb in…
$563,616
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Mojzir, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Mojzir, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
$51,033
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
apartment 3 + 1 63m2 on the 11th floor of the panel house The apartment has three French pla…
$60,630
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Apartment 1 + 1 47m2 is located on the 2 floor of a brick insulated house. In 2016, a partia…
$77,382
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Apartment 3+1 75m2 right in the historical center of Karlovy Vary, with excellent access to …
$120,119
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Area 73 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Usti-nad-labem. Apartment after renovation and layout 2 …
$118,837
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Stanovice, Czechia
Apartment
Stanovice, Czechia
Area 475 m²
House 120m2 feel the floor, with a layout of 4 + 1 and with a plot of 475m2 15km from Karlov…
$133,336
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Rovna, Czechia
Apartment
Rovna, Czechia
Area 110 m²
House 110 m ² 4 + 1 with plot 955 m ² in the quiet village of Podstrani,. It is a two-story …
$134,909
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
We offer for sale 1 + kk apartment. total area 39 m2. The apartment is located in a panel ho…
$100,044
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Teplice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Teplice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
We offer for sale an apartment of 3 + 1 in private ownership with a balcony with a total are…
$170,794
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
We offer a good 1 + 1 apartment with a total area of 34 m2 in a popular and quiet place. The…
$72,408
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
apartment 2 + kk 40m2 on the 2nd floor of a panel house Apartment after partial revitalizati…
$64,117
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Apartment of 2+1 55 m ² — Usti over Labem The 3rd floor of the panel house after repair 10 m…
$88,182
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
The Apartment by design 2+1 with loggia and in the attractive district of Karlovy Vary and l…
$96,728
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
4 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
4 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 131 m²
We offer for sale a 4+1 apartment 131.9 m2, terrace 6 m2 The apartment is located in a quiet…
$198,587
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
apartment 3 + 1 76m2 on the 2 floor of a panel house after reconstruction
$56,931
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
Two-bedroom apartment 104m2 in a six-storey brick house with elevator, on Yugoslav Street, i…
$238,525
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Stanovice, Czechia
Apartment
Stanovice, Czechia
Area 400 m²
House 400m2 with section 1036m2 10 km from Karlovy Vary. The residential complex has been co…
$149,280
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
2+1 with a useful area of ​​50 m2, which is located on the 2nd floor of a reconstructed bric…
$106,277
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
We offer you 3+1 59m2 apartment in private ownership, located on the 3rd floor of an insulat…
$60,075
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
The apartment with 3+kk and a total area of ​​90 m2 is located on the 4th floor, which provi…
$328,482
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
We offer to buy a bright apartment with a layout of 2 + 1 in the center of Karlovy Vary, on …
$116,074
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
3+kk in the center of Karlovy Vary, on Jateční Street. The total area of ​​the apartment is …
$269,796
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština

