Apartments for sale in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic

Brno
77
3 room apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/6
We offer for sale a spacious and bright 2-bedroom apartment with a kitchenette (3+kk) with a…
$339,117
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Apartment of 1+kk 20 m ² — Brno 2nd floor the Apartment after repair
$93,964
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
We offer for sale in private ownership a newly built attic apartment of 2 + kk 61m2 on the 4…
$224,962
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Apartment 1+kk with an area of 27 m2 is located on the first floor of a brick house. Entranc…
$121,204
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Apartment Address: Jedovnická and Brno — Lí š e ň Planning: 1+ kk Total area: 23 sq.m Floor:…
$73,513
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Apartment 2 + 1 56m2 on the 3 floor of the brick house, with balcony. + room The apartment h…
$255,617
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
$181,125
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
We offer for sale the Apartment 2+kk in the restored «Rezidence XIX» house; in the downt…
$188,779
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
$172,237
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Jehnice, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Jehnice, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
apartment 2 + kk 63m2, residence in the process of construction The non-standard apartment, …
$275,515
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
apartment 2 + 62m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house without an elevator parking in front of…
$256,212
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the second floor of a brick house in the heart of Brno Year of Recon…
$215,565
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
We offer for sale an apartment 1 + 1 with a total area of 35 m2. All windows face south-west…
$137,981
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
On behalf of the owner, we offer for sale a brick apartment with a 1+1 layout near the cente…
$165,858
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
We offer a 1+kk apartment in the Ponava CITY complex under construction, 4th floor. The apar…
$169,685
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Apartment 43m2 on the 11th floor of the panel house, + basement 10 minutes to downtown by ca…
$148,132
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Apartment 1 kk with a total area of 26 m2 is located near the historical center of Brno. Mor…
$148,387
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Sale of apartment 1+1 quiet life near the park, ideal for recreation. The apartment is on th…
$144,552
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
We offer for sale apartment 2 + KK No. 11 with an area of 54.4 m2 on the 4th floor with an e…
$269,988
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Sale of 2 + kk of an apartment in private ownership in Brno & # 8212; Malomerice. The useful…
$221,093
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
1+1, total area 38m2 + storage The inner block has a courtyard with a garden, which is only …
$157,352
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
apartment 1 + kk 23 m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house. High ceilings 3 m opposite the apa…
$114,968
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
apartment 2 + kk 55m2 on the last 4th floor of a brick house house and apartment after recon…
$253,364
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
We offer to purchase the new Apartment 2+kk in Brno. Apartments are locateded on the 6th flo…
$177,809
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
$139,361
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
2 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
We present to you an apartment with a repair of 2 + kk, focused on a quiet courtyard on the …
$198,686
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 79 m²
$239,856
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
we offer for sale a furnished 1+kk apartment in Brno - Králové Poli on Hostinského Street wi…
$142,361
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
3 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
3 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
$289,613
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
1 bedroom apartment
okres Brno mesto, Czech Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
1+kk, area 33 m2, on Vystavni Street - Brno, near Mendlova Square. The apartment is after re…
$147,996
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština

