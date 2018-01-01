  1. Realting.com
  New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus

New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus

Empa, Cyprus
from
€810,000
;
20
About the complex

We offer villas with a panoramic view of the coast and the new marina, a large roof-top terrace, a landscaped garden, an infinity pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Intalian kitchen
  • Provisions for central heating and air conditioning
  • Wood-burning fireplace
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, close to the new marina.

Empa, Cyprus

