New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Kissonerga, Cyprus

We offer apartments with a picturesque view, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a green area, a parking.
Completion - 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a prestigious and green area of Limassol, 2 km from the sea, close to the tourist area with numerous restaurants, bars and clubs, beaches and 5-star hotels.
We offer apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet central area of Nicosia, close to all necessary infrastructure.
We offer spacious apartments and luxury penthouses with functional layouts.
The penthouses have private roof-top terraces.
The residence with a panoramic view of the sea and the hills features a swimming pool.
Completion - November, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Laminated flooring
Tile floors in the bathrooms
Security entrance doors
High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands
Aluminium windows
Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European manufacturers
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most popular areas of Limassol.
5-star hotel - 2 minutes
Sea - 1.6 km