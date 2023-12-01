Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Zapresic

Residential properties for sale in Zapresic, Croatia

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Zapresic, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13475 Zapresic Comfortable two-room apartment in the center of Zapre…
€115,000
Leave a request
5 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Zapresic, Croatia
5 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Zapresic, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
I23599 Pavla Lončara
€359,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir