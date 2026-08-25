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Villas for sale in Zagreb County, Croatia

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dugo Selo, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Located in a peaceful green area just a 15-minute drive from Zagreb, this modern luxury home…
$578 724
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Luxury modern newly built villa for sale in Samobor, Donji Giznik. This exclusive contempora…
$1,02M
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Villa 10 rooms in Grad Samobor, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms
Grad Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Samobor Beautiful mansion with a total area of ​​570 m2 with an auxiliary building of 463m2…
$1,14M
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