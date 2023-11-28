Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Split, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Split, Croatia
For sale a unique building plot in Split, located near the center, the sea and all the neces…
€4,70M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 1 902 m²
Stobrec, Podstrana Building land of 1,902 m2 for the construction of 2 villas of approx. 35…
€448,000
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 5 636 m²
SPLIT, TRSTENIK, building land, catering and tourist purpose - T1 hotel, 5636 m2 of regular …
€3,95M
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Split, Croatia
Area 3 447 m²
Split, surroundings, building business plot of 3,447 m2, suitable for various purposes. Loc…
€758,340
