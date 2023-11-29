Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

239 properties total found
Plot of land in Konjsko, Croatia
Plot of land
Konjsko, Croatia
Area 1 600 m²
Klis, Konjsko, building plot of 1600m2, located next to the access road and with all the inf…
€75,000
Plot of land in Povlja, Croatia
Plot of land
Povlja, Croatia
€390,000
Plot of land in Donje Selo, Croatia
Plot of land
Donje Selo, Croatia
Area 1 060 m²
Šolta, Donje selo, agricultural plot of 1060 m2, consisting of three smaller plots. Electri…
€32,000
Plot of land in Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Sucurac, Croatia
Area 1 223 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Sućurac Building plot with a house in Kaštel Sućurac Area of the house: 84…
€185,000
Plot of land in Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Area 672 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Lukšić, building plot of 672 m2 for the construction of a residential buildi…
€114,000
Plot of land in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 1 461 m²
Kaštel Štafilić, Resnik EXCLUSIVE SALE Building land Second row from the sea Land area: …
€511,350
Plot of land in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 750 m²
Kaštel Kambelovac, building plot of 750 m2, regular shape, for the construction of a house o…
€295,000
Plot of land in Mirca, Croatia
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
Area 2 998 m²
Brač, Supetar, land with an area of 2998m2, partly in the construction area (approx. 1.700m2…
€554,800
Plot of land in Gizdavac, Croatia
Plot of land
Gizdavac, Croatia
Area 10 050 m²
Muć, Gizdavac, land 10.050 m2 in economic zone Prisike 1 - production and business zone, des…
€302,000
Plot of land in Dugopolje, Croatia
Plot of land
Dugopolje, Croatia
Area 1 907 m²
Dugopolje, Podi, land 1907 m2 in the economic zone Podi - production and business zone marke…
€230,000
Plot of land in Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Area 5 841 m²
Trogir, Plano, building plot 5841 m2 with demolished buildings. Land is located on a busy r…
€400,000
Plot of land in Klis, Croatia
Plot of land
Klis, Croatia
Area 621 m²
Building plot with a view, Klis, 621 m2, M1 zone A unique opportunity to buy a beautiful bui…
€130,000
Plot of land in Pozorac, Croatia
Plot of land
Pozorac, Croatia
Area 1 736 m²
Marina, building plot 1736 m2, for the construction of one or more residential buildings, lo…
€347,200
Plot of land in Pozorac, Croatia
Plot of land
Pozorac, Croatia
Area 981 m²
Marina, building plot 981 m2, for the construction of a residential building, located on a s…
€295,000
Plot of land in Mimice, Croatia
Plot of land
Mimice, Croatia
Area 411 m²
Omiška riviera, Mimice - building plot area of 411 m2 with a project for construction of a v…
€200,000
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
Area 1 089 m²
Trogir, Čiovo, building plot of 1089 m2 for the construction of a residential building. It …
€217,800
Plot of land in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 500 m²
Kaštel Stari, center of the city, building plot of 500 m2 in the M5 zone, mixed use, tourism…
€250,000
Plot of land in Malo Grablje, Croatia
Plot of land
Malo Grablje, Croatia
Area 500 m²
Town of Hvar – surroundings, Brusje – land with construction project for a house with sea vi…
€230,000
Plot of land in Pozorac, Croatia
Plot of land
Pozorac, Croatia
Area 687 m²
Marina, building plot 687 m2 for the construction of a residential building. The land is re…
€133,965
Plot of land in Stari Grad, Croatia
Plot of land
Stari Grad, Croatia
Area 5 150 m²
Hvar, Ivan Dolac, extremely attractive agricultural land on the slopes of the southern part …
€160,000
Plot of land in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 3 570 m²
Surroundings of Trogir - Plano, along the Split - Trogir highway, opposite the new Spot Mall…
€785,400
Plot of land in Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Area 2 792 m²
Kaštela, Kaštel Sućurac, agricultural land of 2.792 m2, approx. 1600 m above the highway. U…
€83,760
Plot of land in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 738 m²
Kaštel Novi, Rudine, building plot of 738 m2 for the construction of a residential building.…
€73,800
Plot of land in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 766 m²
Kaštel Stari, Building land next to the highway in Kaštel Stari Land area: 766m2 Land dim…
€107,240
Plot of land in Mirca, Croatia
Plot of land
Mirca, Croatia
Area 2 409 m²
Building plot of mixed use, Supetar/Brač, 2,409 m2, In the town of Mirca, not far from Supet…
€313,000
Plot of land in Podstrazje, Croatia
Plot of land
Podstrazje, Croatia
Area 4 105 m²
Agricultural land with sea view, island of Vis In the settlement of Marinje Zemlje, which is…
€45,000
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 566 m²
Island of Brač, Sutivan, a nice building plot of 566m2, located 160m from the sea and beach.…
€160,000
Plot of land in Vrboska, Croatia
Plot of land
Vrboska, Croatia
Area 10 492 m²
I26133 Lučica
€1
Plot of land in Pucisca, Croatia
Plot of land
Pucisca, Croatia
Area 7 862 m²
Brač, we are selling an olive grove of 7862m2 with 70 old olive trees and a legalized house …
€185,000
Plot of land in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
Area 4 850 m²
Building land, M1 zone, mixed use, 4,850 m2, Kaštel Novi, Kaštela In Kaštela, in the Kaštel …
€873,000
