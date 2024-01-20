UAE
Croatia
Land
Šibenik-Knin County
Lands for sale in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia
38 properties total found
Plot of land
Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia
A building plot of 4300 m2 is for sale in a quiet location in Pirovac, Croatia. It is locate…
€386,900
Plot of land
Vodice, Croatia
1 521 m²
A plot of 1,521 square meters is for sale in Vodice, with direct access from the county road…
€304,200
Plot of land
Grebastica, Croatia
710 m²
Building plot with possible sea view, Grebaštica, 710 m2 In the heart of Grebaštica, not far…
€124,500
Plot of land
Bilice, Croatia
10 066 m²
Agricultural land 10,066 m2, Bilice-Šibenik Agricultural land with a total area of 10,066 …
€92,627
Plot of land
Orlic, Croatia
9 604 m²
Agricultural land by the Kosovčica river bank, 96040 m2 In the heart of Ramljan, not far fro…
€576,240
Plot of land
Betina, Croatia
723 m²
Building plot in Betina with a panoramic view of the sea, 723 m2 In the heart of Betina, the…
€130,000
Plot of land
Pirovac, Croatia
977 m²
Building plot in Tisno, 977 m2 In the town of Tisno, not far from Rastovac bay, there is a p…
€190,000
Plot of land
Drnis, Croatia
583 m²
Building plot in Drniš, 583 m2 In Drniš, there is a plot of land with an area of 583 m2, a…
€20,000
Plot of land
Grebastica, Croatia
448 m²
Building land in Grebaštica, 448 m2 In Grebaštica, there is a plot of land with a total area…
€95,000
Plot of land
Kistanje, Croatia
625 m²
Building plot in the center of Kistanje, 625 m2 In the center of Kistanja, there is a plot o…
€17,000
Plot of land
Dvornice, Croatia
1 732 m²
Rogoznica, Dvornica, land of 1732 m2, with a building permit and a project for a luxury Dalm…
€470,000
Plot of land
Vodice, Croatia
875 m²
Building plot with sea view in Vodice, 875 m2 The land with a total area of 875 m2 is loca…
€225,000
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
2 262 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13620 Šibenik, Jadrija Building plot of 2,262m2 with sea view. The …
€452,400
Plot of land
Pirovac, Croatia
1 075 m²
Building plot near the center of Pirovac, 1075 m² For sale is a plot of land with a total ar…
€130,000
Plot of land
Grebastica, Croatia
3 780 m²
Žaborić, extremely attractive agricultural land with a location approx. 100 m from the sea. …
€120,000
Plot of land
Vodice, Croatia
403 m²
I26303 Put Vodica 55
€100,750
Plot of land
Murter, Croatia
767 m²
Island of Murter, building land 767 m2, located on the back line of the construction area - …
€268,450
Plot of land
Vodice, Croatia
2 886 m²
Building land, 2,886 m², Vodice The land of 2,886 m² is located in the built-up construction…
€320,000
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
832 m²
Building plot 832 m2, Vodice Building land with a total area of 832 m2 is located next to …
€172,000
Plot of land
Bilice, Croatia
470 m²
Building plot, Vrulje Bilice, 458 m2 Building land with a total area of 3993 m2, which is …
€49,000
Plot of land
Bilice, Croatia
532 m²
Building plot, Vrulje Bilice, 546 m2 Building land with a total area of 3993 m2, which is …
€55,000
Plot of land
Bilice, Croatia
498 m²
Building plot, Vrulje Bilice, 532 m2 Building land with a total area of 3993 m2, which is …
€54,000
Plot of land
Bilice, Croatia
418 m²
Building plot, Vrulje Bilice 418 m2 Building land with a total area of 3993 m2, which is d…
€42,000
Plot of land
Bilice, Croatia
421 m²
Building plot, Vrulje Bilice, 455 m2 Building land with a total area of 3993 m2, which is …
€46,000
Plot of land
Bilice, Croatia
450 m²
Building plot, Vrulje Bilice, 450 m2 Building land with a total area of 3993 m2, which is …
€50,000
Plot of land
Bilice, Croatia
416 m²
Building plot, Vrulje Bilice, 452 m2 Building land with a total area of 3993 m2, which is …
€46,000
Plot of land
Bilice, Croatia
408 m²
Building plot, Vrulje Bilice, 408 m2 Building land with a total area of 3993 m2, which is …
€43,000
Plot of land
Rogoznica, Croatia
703 m²
Rogoznica, building plot of 703m2, in the M1 zone for the construction of a residential buil…
€281,200
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
For sale is a construction site of 7000 m2 in the Prechosten suburb, Vezac village, 2 km fro…
€770,000
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
Land for sale 4000 m2 with beautiful panoramic views, located in a quiet location near Primo…
€320,000
Search using the map
