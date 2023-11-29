Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Samobor, Croatia

4 room house in Samobor, Croatia
4 room house
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13743 Samobor, center Modern detached house with a living area of 14…
€399,000
Villa 16 rooms in Samobor, Croatia
Villa 16 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 16
Area 3 665 m²
Villa Brdo is classified as one of the most beautiful residential buildings in Croatia, and …
Price on request
5 room house with Ownership document in Samobor, Croatia
5 room house with Ownership document
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 694 m²
I24634 Gornji Kraj
€1
5 room house with Bedrooms in Samobor, Croatia
5 room house with Bedrooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Samobor, Giznik Detached house built in 2006 on 2 above-ground floors with a total area of …
€280,000
Villa 10 rooms with Bedrooms in Samobor, Croatia
Villa 10 rooms with Bedrooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 900 m²
Samobor Beautiful mansion with a total area of ​​570 m2 with an auxiliary building of 463m2…
€990,000
