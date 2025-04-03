Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Opcina Zumberak, Croatia

House in Opcina Zumberak, Croatia
House
Opcina Zumberak, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
I28642 Radatovići
$56,459
3 room house in Tupcina, Croatia
3 room house
Tupcina, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
I25383 Gornji Oštrc
$188,216
2 room house in Opcina Zumberak, Croatia
2 room house
Opcina Zumberak, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
I28643 radatovići
$228,068
