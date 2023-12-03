Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Opcina Zemunik Donji

Lands for sale in Opcina Zemunik Donji, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Zemunik Donji, Croatia
Plot of land
Zemunik Donji, Croatia
Area 20 705 m²
Zemunik, near Zadar, building and agricultural land, 20,705 m2 In the vicinity of Zadar, in …
€321,000
per month
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zemunik Donji, Croatia
Plot of land
Zemunik Donji, Croatia
Area 1 440 m²
Building land for residential use, Murvica, Zadar, 1,440 m2,Not far from Zadar, in the settl…
€115,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir