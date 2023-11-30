Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Visnjan, Croatia

5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Visnjan, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
Višnjan, a picturesque Istrian town, whose beautiful old town fulfills everyone who steps in…
€1,25M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Zikovici, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Zikovici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
ISTRIA, VIŠNJAN - Ground floor with tavern, studio apartment and additional land In the su…
€700,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Visnjan, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
ISTRIA, VIŠNJAN - A stone beauty with a large garden and swimming pool Višnjan is a pictur…
€730,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Visnjan, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, VIŠNJAN - A stone villa with a view of the sea Višnjan is a picturesque and colorfu…
€1,39M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Visnjan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
We sell a beautiful new villa with extrorinaryviews to nature and sunsets. It is situated in…
€1,15M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
A masterpiece of modern architecture, Villa Aria is equipped to provide a beautiful vacation…
€1,25M
Leave a request
5 room house in Visnjan, Croatia
5 room house
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Stone house with swimming pool and summer kitchen on a spacious plot of 1000 m2 and 220 m2 l…
€650,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Property with two houses completely renovated in 2020. The main house consists of 2 floor…
€650,000
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms
Visnjan, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 850 m²
Istria, Visnjan Two luxuriously decorated and equipped villas with a total living area of 8…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Visnjan, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Visnjan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Beautiful 4 room villa for sale, with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 toilet, i big size living r…
€1,21M
Leave a request

