Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Veliko Trgovisce
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Veliko Trgovisce, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Dubrovcan, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Dubrovcan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
I22769 Dubrovčan
€209,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Veliko Trgovisce, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir