Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Udbina
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Udbina, Croatia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house with electricity, with Ownership document in Udbina, Croatia
2 room house with electricity, with Ownership document
Udbina, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
House 95 m2 and plot 792 m2, Lika, Udbina The house with a net usable area of ​​95 m2 is loc…
€59,900
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Udbina, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir