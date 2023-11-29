Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Svetvincenat, Croatia

Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Svetvincenat, Croatia
Villa 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Svetvincenat, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€369,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Bokordici, Croatia
2 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Bokordici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, SVETVINČENAT - Romantic Istrian house The lovely Renaissance town of Svetvinčenat …
€364,000
Close
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Butkovici, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Butkovici, Croatia
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 28
Area 1 447 m²
Number of floors 1
ISTRIA, JURŠIĆI - A beautiful resort with six villas Juršići is a place in the southwest o…
€3,00M
Close
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Svetvincenat, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
ISTRIA, SVETVINČENAT - Luxury villa with top quality equipment As if from a fairy tale, th…
€1,45M
Close
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Stokovci, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Stokovci, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, SVETVINČENAT - Idyllic holiday home with swimming pool Not far from Svetvincenat, t…
€500,000
Close
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Svetvincenat, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
ISTRIA, SVETVINČENAT - Beautiful villa in a spacious garden Rich history and cultural heri…
€1,10M
Close
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Svetvincenat, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
ISTRIA, SVETVINČENAT - Two villas in a great location Rich history and cultural heritage c…
€900,000
Close
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Svetvincenat, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
ISTRIA, SVETVINČENAT - Modern villa in a great location Rich history and cultural heritage …
€570,000
Close
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Svetvincenat, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
ISTRIA, SVETVINČENT Newly built ground floor house in a quiet location! The Renaissance to…
€525,000
Close
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Svetvincenat, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
ISTRIA, SVETVINČENAT - Stone villa with a view of the forest The lovely Renaissance town o…
€1,56M
Close
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Svetvincenat, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
ISTRIA, SVETVINČENAT - Rural house with swimming pool As if from a fairy tale, the lovely R…
€440,000
Close
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning in Svetvincenat, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning
Svetvincenat, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
ISTRIA, SVETVINČENAT - A stone villa with a swimming pool in a mine environment The Renais…
€1,30M
Close
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Butkovici, Croatia
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Butkovici, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in heavenly surroundings: Stone house for family life and tourism In Juršići, whi…
€449,000
Villa 5 rooms in Stokovci, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms
Stokovci, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 294 m²
Istria, Stokovci (30 km from Rovinj)   Beautiful luxuriously furnished villa with an area …
€650,000
