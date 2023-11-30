Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Sveti Lovrec
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Sveti Lovrec, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Searching for amazing property in Rovinj on the Istrian peninsula? This stone house will blo…
€990,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Sveti Lovrec, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir