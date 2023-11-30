Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Sveti Lovrec, Croatia

houses
5
5 properties total found
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA - SVETI LOVREČ Superbly designed stone villa with sea view Unique villa of a famous…
€990,000
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, LOVREČ - An indigenous stone villa with a spacious property Located on the edge of…
€1,28M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
ISTRIA, SVETI LOVREČ - An attractive new building with a sea view Sveti Lovreč is located i…
€806,500
House in Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
House
Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
Area 340 m²
Wonderful villa with a swimming pool 15 km from the Adriatic Sea, Croatia.  Villa with 4 be…
€900,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Sveti Lovrec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Searching for amazing property in Rovinj on the Istrian peninsula? This stone house will blo…
€990,000
Properties features in Opcina Sveti Lovrec, Croatia

