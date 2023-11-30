Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia

villas
3
House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13691 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13689 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€870,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13690 Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious three-room apartment of 148m2…
€950,000
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern and comfortable villa for sale in a place in the hinterland of Sukosan, near Zadar. T…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with parking in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FILIP JAKOV, RAŠTANE - villa with pool Beautifully decorated villa for sale in a small tow…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
ZADAR, DEBELJAK - Luxury modern villa with pool and sea view Luxury villa for sale in Debel…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with parking in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with parking
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
SUKOŠAN, DEBELJAK - holiday house with swimming pool In Debeljak, not far from Sukošan, we…
€498,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English

Properties features in Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir