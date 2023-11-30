Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia

3 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious four-room apartment with an a…
€870,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Villa 3 rooms
Sveti Petar na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Saint Peter on the Sea Luxurious three-room apartment of 148m2…
€950,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Sveti Filip i Jakov, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
