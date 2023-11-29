UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Land
Opcina Sutivan
Lands for sale in Opcina Sutivan, Croatia
15 properties total found
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
566 m²
Island of Brač, Sutivan, a nice building plot of 566m2, located 160m from the sea and beach.…
€160,000
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
1 074 m²
Brač, Mirca, mixed building land, mainly residential use, surface area 1074 m2. The land is…
€198,000
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
9 400 m²
Brač, Milna, building plot of 9400 m2. It is located in a quiet area in the center of town.…
Price on request
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€700,000
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Продается привлекательный сельско хозяйственный участок, расположенный на склоне холма на ос…
€650,000
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 m2 with beautiful sea views, located in a quiet locatio…
€1,30M
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
For sale is a construction site of 2000 m2 with sea views, located in a quiet location in th…
€360,000
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
For sale is a construction site of 6000 m2 with sea views, located in a quiet location in th…
€840,000
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
7 216 m²
Brač, Milna, building plot of 7216m2. The land is located on the southwest side of the isla…
Price on request
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
8 997 m²
Sutivan, Brač, sale of tourist construction land of 8997 m2. The land is located in the tou…
€494,835
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
10 075 m²
Brač, Sutivan, construction land M1 zone, surface area 10075 m2, approx. 250 m from the sea …
€1,25M
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
1 500 m²
Brac, Sutivan, agricultural land 1500 m2, with a legalized house of 34 m2, second row from t…
€250,000
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
17 699 m²
Brac - Milna. Building land on the island of Brac, for the construction of hotels and touris…
Price on request
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
7 500 m²
Milna, Brac - along the bypass in Milna on the island of Brac we are selling a plot of 7500m…
€75,000
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
6 200 m²
Milna, BracWe are selling agricultural land along the road of 6200m2.www.biliskov.com ID: 6868-1
€62,000
