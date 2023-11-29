Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Sutivan, Croatia

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 566 m²
Island of Brač, Sutivan, a nice building plot of 566m2, located 160m from the sea and beach.…
€160,000
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 1 074 m²
Brač, Mirca, mixed building land, mainly residential use, surface area 1074 m2. The land is…
€198,000
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 9 400 m²
Brač, Milna, building plot of 9400 m2. It is located in a quiet area in the center of town.…
Price on request
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
€700,000
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Продается привлекательный сельско хозяйственный участок, расположенный на склоне холма на ос…
€650,000
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 m2 with beautiful sea views, located in a quiet locatio…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
For sale is a construction site of 2000 m2 with sea views, located in a quiet location in th…
€360,000
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
For sale is a construction site of 6000 m2 with sea views, located in a quiet location in th…
€840,000
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 7 216 m²
Brač, Milna, building plot of 7216m2. The land is located on the southwest side of the isla…
Price on request
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 8 997 m²
Sutivan, Brač, sale of tourist construction land of 8997 m2. The land is located in the tou…
€494,835
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 10 075 m²
Brač, Sutivan, construction land M1 zone, surface area 10075 m2, approx. 250 m from the sea …
€1,25M
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 1 500 m²
Brac, Sutivan, agricultural land 1500 m2, with a legalized house of 34 m2, second row from t…
€250,000
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 17 699 m²
Brac - Milna. Building land on the island of Brac, for the construction of hotels and touris…
Price on request
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 7 500 m²
Milna, Brac - along the bypass in Milna on the island of Brac we are selling a plot of 7500m…
€75,000
Plot of land in Sutivan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutivan, Croatia
Area 6 200 m²
Milna, BracWe are selling agricultural land along the road of 6200m2.www.biliskov.com ID: 6868-1
€62,000
