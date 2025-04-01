Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Stupnik
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Opcina Stupnik, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Opcina Stupnik, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Stupnik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
I29205 Cvjetna Ulica
$354,289
Leave a request
4 room house in Opcina Stupnik, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Stupnik, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 580 m²
I19559 Sv. Benedikta
$1,10M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Stupnik, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes