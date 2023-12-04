Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Solta
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Opcina Solta, Croatia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document in Stomorska, Croatia
3 room apartment with balcony, with Ownership document
Stomorska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/2
Newly renovated apartment in Stomorska, island of Šolta In the building completed in 2020, t…
€290,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Solta, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir