Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Slivno
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Slivno, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Duboka, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Duboka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Klek, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Klek, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Welcome to Klek, a small place just underneath Makarska riviera across Mljet, Hvar, and Brač…
€1,15M
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Slivno, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir