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Villas for sale in Opcina Slivno, Croatia

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Villa 4 rooms in Komarna, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms
Komarna, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
Slivno, Komarna Luxuriously decorated villa of 254 m2 on three floors, on a plot of 337 m2,…
$1,56M
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