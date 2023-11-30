Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Selca, Croatia

Plot of land in Povlja, Croatia
Plot of land
Povlja, Croatia
€390,000
Plot of land in Selca, Croatia
Plot of land
Selca, Croatia
Area 5 018 m²
Sumartin, island of Brač, land of approx. 5.018 m2. Part of the land of 800 m2 is in constr…
€501,800
Plot of land in Sumartin, Croatia
Plot of land
Sumartin, Croatia
Area 5 000 m²
Brač, Sumartin, unique building (residential) plot of 5.000 m2 in the first row to the sea. …
€1,05M
Plot of land in Selca, Croatia
Plot of land
Selca, Croatia
For sale is a land plot for development, located in an attractive location on the south side…
€1,25M
Plot of land in Povlja, Croatia
Plot of land
Povlja, Croatia
An attractive plot of 2000 m2 for sale, located in a beautiful coastal village. Only 150 met…
€1,40M
Plot of land in Selca, Croatia
Plot of land
Selca, Croatia
Area 2 640 m²
Povlja, Brač - building plot of 2640m2 is located in a mixed residential area near the Tičja…
€976,800
Plot of land in Selca, Croatia
Plot of land
Selca, Croatia
Area 2 700 m²
Brac, Povlja Beautiful building plot of 2,700 m2 in the first row to the sea. A villa of 30…
€1,95M
Plot of land in Selca, Croatia
Plot of land
Selca, Croatia
Area 349 m²
Brac, Selca, building land of 349 m2 with a building permit for a luxury 5-star villa with p…
€90,000
