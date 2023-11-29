Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Dvornice, Croatia
Plot of land
Dvornice, Croatia
Area 1 732 m²
Rogoznica, Dvornica, land of 1732 m2, with a building permit and a project for a luxury Dalm…
€470,000
Plot of land in Rogoznica, Croatia
Plot of land
Rogoznica, Croatia
Area 703 m²
Rogoznica, building plot of 703m2, in the M1 zone for the construction of a residential buil…
€281,200
