Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Opcina Rogoznica

Commercial real estate in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia

2 properties total found
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Hotel 18 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rogoznica, Croatia
Hotel 18 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 18
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir