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Houses for sale in Opcina Rakovica, Croatia

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5 properties total found
House in Grabovac, Croatia
House
Grabovac, Croatia
Area 352 m²
ID CODE: 108-488
$650,091
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
8 room house in Lipovac, Croatia
8 room house
Lipovac, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 550 m²
Small hotel near Plitvice, 7 rooms + apartment 60 m2 This wonderful hotel is a peaceful oas…
$1,50M
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6 room house in Grabovac, Croatia
6 room house
Grabovac, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
HOUSE FOR SALE, GRABOVAC, NEAR PLITVICE LAKES, 300 m2, on a plot of 2282 m2 In a quiet and g…
$155,002
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6 room house in Grabovac, Croatia
6 room house
Grabovac, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
SALE OF A HOUSE AND 4 PLOTS, GRABOVAC, NEAR THE PLITVICE LAKES, 5644 m2, IDEAL FOR INVESTMEN…
$221,431
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House 16 rooms in Grabovac, Croatia
House 16 rooms
Grabovac, Croatia
Rooms 16
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
I26534 Brajdić selo
$542,505
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