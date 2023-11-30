Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Primosten, Croatia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Primosten, Croatia
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
For sale is a construction site of 7000 m2 in the Prechosten suburb, Vezac village, 2 km fro…
€770,000
Plot of land in Primosten, Croatia
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
Land for sale 4000 m2 with beautiful panoramic views, located in a quiet location near Primo…
€320,000
Plot of land in Primosten, Croatia
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
For sale is a building plot of 1400 m2, located near Primosten, just 70 m from the sea. The …
€560,000
