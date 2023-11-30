Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Opcina Preko

Lands for sale in Opcina Preko, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Ugljan, Croatia
Plot of land
Ugljan, Croatia
Area 72 648 m²
BUILDING LAND for sale in the tourist zone T2/T3 with the potential of a marina for yachts …
€12,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Plot of land in Ugljan, Croatia
Plot of land
Ugljan, Croatia
Area 2 500 m²
Building plot, 2,500 m2, 40 m to the sea, Ugljan, Zadar In the town of Ugljan, in an attract…
€900,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Opcina Preko, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Продается уникальный участок площадью 55000 м2, расположенный в первом ряду от моря на одном…
€5,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sutomiscica, Croatia
Plot of land
Sutomiscica, Croatia
Area 766 m²
Building plot, M purpose, 250 m from the sea, Ugljan island, 766 m2On the island of Ugljen, …
€107,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir