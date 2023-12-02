Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Postira

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Postira, Croatia

houses
10
10 properties total found
5 room house in Postira, Croatia
5 room house
Postira, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Postira, island of Brač, stone house of 150 m2, on three floors, in the center of town. On …
€500,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opcina Postira, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Postira, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY! For sale is an updated stone house located in the beautiful seasid…
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
8 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Postira, Croatia
8 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Postira, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale a three-story stone house located in the very center of the city, near the sea. On …
€550,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Postira, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Postira, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale exclusive two-story villa with a swimming pool on the north side of the island of B…
€690,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Postira, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Postira, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful two-story villa with a swimming pool located on the north side of the i…
€895,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Postira, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Postira, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale is a luxury stone villa located in a quiet location on a hill of a picturesque seas…
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Postira, Croatia
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Postira, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
For sale is a luxury villa located in a quiet location on a hill on the north side of the is…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Postira, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Postira, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY !!! For sale is a beautiful stone villa located on a plot of 4…
€590,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Postira, Croatia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Postira, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We are selling an extremely beautiful house surrounded by greenery, with a beautiful sea vie…
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
2 room house with Bedrooms in Postira, Croatia
2 room house with Bedrooms
Postira, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Brac, Postira, detached stone house with 3 apartments; 2 floors, land 403 m2. Ground floor …
€470,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Postira, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir