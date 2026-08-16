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Hotels for sale in Opcina Plitvicka Jezera, Croatia

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Hotel 550 m² in Korenica, Croatia
Hotel 550 m²
Korenica, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Near Korenica, Plitvice Lakes National ParkA well-established small family hotel, which cons…
$495,992
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