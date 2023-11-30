Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Opcina Okrug

Lands for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Area 640 m²
Okrug Gornji, Mavarštica, building plot of 640 m2 for the construction of a residential buil…
€179,200
Plot of land in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Area 1 900 m²
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, building plot approx. 1900 m2. Considering the area, it offers differe…
€570,000
Plot of land in Okrug Donji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Donji, Croatia
Area 1 249 m²
Ciovo, Okrug Donji, building plot 1249 m2, regular shape, ideal for building a family villa …
€180,000
Plot of land in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Area 1 467 m²
Trogir, Ciovo - Okrug Gornji Building land Land area: 1.467 m2 Dimensions approx. 26x55 m…
€366,750
Plot of land in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Area 23 220 m²
Trogir, Ciovo, Okrug Gornji, building plot. A building plot is for sale in the Rasova area.…
€2,39M
