Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Milna
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Milna, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Milna, Croatia
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Milna, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
We sell a new villa situated in small costal town on south-west side of Brač island. Villa h…
€690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch

Properties features in Opcina Milna, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir