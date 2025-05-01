Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Opcina Malinska Dubasnica, Croatia

1 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Our agency offers a well-appointed apartment in an exceptionally attractive location on the …
$243,496
1 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Among the wide range of real estate offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, we present an affordabl…
$158,460
3 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
A unique property for the most discerning buyers. Architecturally striking, the building is …
$3,40M
4 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
A unique property for the most discerning buyers. The building architecturally captures atte…
$1,08M
3 bedroom apartment in Radici, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Radici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
In the real estate offer of Stan Grad Immobilien, located in the area of the island of Krk, …
$894,707
