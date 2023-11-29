Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Lastovo

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Lastovo, Croatia

2 properties total found
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lastovo, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lastovo, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Three-story house located on the seashore for sale. On the ground floor there is a large gar…
€490,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lastovo, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lastovo, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE !!! We mediate in sales of south orientated villa on top location, at …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch

Properties features in Opcina Lastovo, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir