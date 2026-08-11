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Residential properties for sale in Opcina Krasic, Croatia

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2 properties total found
3 room house in Krasic, Croatia
3 room house
Krasic, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
I26917 Kučer
$40,964
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4 room house in Krasic, Croatia
4 room house
Krasic, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
I27046 Krašić
$106,281
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Properties features in Opcina Krasic, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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