Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Kostrena
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious and bright apartment in Kostrena is available for rent. The apartment covers 110 …
$538,972
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
A semi-detached villa for long-term rent with a sea view is for sale. The villa is situated …
$838,912
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a luxurious apartment located on the first floor of a modern new building, position…
$769,960
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
AuraAura
4 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxurious, fully furnished apartment located on the ground floor of a modern, newly constr…
$861,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2206
$808,919
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Kostrena, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go