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Villas for sale in Opcina Konavle, Croatia

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cavtat, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cavtat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 219 m²
Magnificent 4**** palazzo in the very heart of Medieval Cavtat only 100 meters from the sea!…
$3,43M
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