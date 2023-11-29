Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Opcina Jelsa

Lands for sale in Opcina Jelsa, Croatia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Vrboska, Croatia
Plot of land
Vrboska, Croatia
Area 17 698 m²
Hvar, beautiful building land 17,700 m2 first row to the sea, on the southern slopes of Hvar…
€1,06M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gromin Dolac, Croatia
Plot of land
Gromin Dolac, Croatia
Area 2 195 m²
HVAR, GROMIN DOLAC on the southern slopes of Hvar, east of Zavala building land of 1955m2 in…
€350,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Zastrazisce, Croatia
Plot of land
Zastrazisce, Croatia
Area 39 000 m²
We mediate in the sale of land outside the construction area in Zastražišće, island of Hvar,…
€160,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir