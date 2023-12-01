Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Gradac

Residential properties for sale in Opcina Gradac, Croatia

2 properties total found
4 room house in Zaostrog, Croatia
4 room house
Zaostrog, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Gradac, Zaostrog, detached house of 110 m2 on two floors, on a plot of 413 m2. Detached hou…
€410,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Gradac, Croatia
9 room house
Gradac, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 14
Area 908 m²
Drvenik, Makarska riviera, detached apartment house with a net usable area of ​​907.94 m2. T…
€1,80M
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Gradac, Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir