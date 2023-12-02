Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Dugi Rat, Croatia

5 room house in Dugi Rat, Croatia
5 room house
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Omiš, Duće detached house of 210 m2, on two floors (ground floor 70 m2, first floor 140 m2) …
€420,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dugi Rat, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 180 m²
€800,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Jesenice, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jesenice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
€670,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dugi Rat, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Fairytales do come true!-Check out this unique rustic villa in the heart of Dalmatia! This t…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dugi Rat, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
€1,50M
9 room house in Dugi Rat, Croatia
9 room house
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 036 m²
Dugi Rat, Jesenice, apartment house of approx. 1036 m2 on a plot of  614 m2. A unique and v…
€1,60M
9 room house in Jesenice, Croatia
9 room house
Jesenice, Croatia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 13
Area 550 m²
Podstrana, first row by the sea, detached house with several residential units. The first f…
€1,55M
3 room house in Jesenice, Croatia
3 room house
Jesenice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 260 m²
Omis, Krilo Jesenice-Two stone houses with a yard for sale. The living area is about 260 m2,…
€110,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Dugi Rat, Croatia
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Dugi Rat, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Dugi Rat, three bedroom apartment of 251 m2 on the ground floor of a residential building-ne…
€795,000
Villa 2 rooms with Bedrooms in Jesenice, Croatia
Villa 2 rooms with Bedrooms
Jesenice, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Dugi Rat, Jesenice. Luxury villa under construction of 206 m2 on two floors, on a plot of 34…
€720,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Jesenice, Croatia
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Jesenice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Omiš, Dugi Rat, two-room apartment, 68m2, 5/5 floor. The apartment has a southeast orientati…
€200,000
Properties features in Opcina Dugi Rat, Croatia

