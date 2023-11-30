Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Opcina Dicmo

Commercial real estate in Opcina Dicmo, Croatia

2 properties total found
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with storage in Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus, with storage
Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Area 1 500 m²
FOR SALE, SPACIOUS HALL IN PRISOJ 1500m2, BUSINESS ZONE DICMO! We present this exceptional o…
€750,000
Leave a request
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus in Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with bus
Opcina Dicmo, Croatia
Area 2 600 m²
SALE, DICMO-SPLIT, MIXED PURPOSE BUSINESS BUILDING 2,600m2 An office building for sale withi…
€850,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir