Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. Opcina Bol

Lands for sale in Opcina Bol, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Bol, Croatia
Plot of land
Bol, Croatia
Area 1 180 m²
Brač, Bol, agricultural land of 1180 m2 about 200 m from the sea and the beach Zlatni Rat. …
€200,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bol, Croatia
Plot of land
Bol, Croatia
Area 4 000 m²
  EXCLUSIVELY mediates the sale of building land on Bol, island Brac with a total area of a…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bol, Croatia
Plot of land
Bol, Croatia
Area 1 750 m²
Brac, Bol Land within the area of economic use - business, utility - service, marked K3, ne…
€200,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bol, Croatia
Plot of land
Bol, Croatia
Area 524 m²
  We EXCLUSIVELY mediate the sale of building land on Bol, Brac island with valid permits a…
€262,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir