Commercial real estate in Opcina Baska Voda, Croatia

Hotel 292 m² in Krvavica, Croatia
Hotel 292 m²
Krvavica, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 292 m²
Recently built modern building with 5 apartments in total is located in one of the quieter a…
$872,511
BUSINESS FOR SALE in Baska Voda, Croatia
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Baska Voda, Croatia
Area 28 180 m²
20 km from Makarska, building land is for sale with a received building permit: T1 - Hote…
$20,72M
