  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Barban
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Opcina Barban, Croatia

7 properties total found
2 room house with air conditioning, with parking in Rojnici, Croatia
2 room house with air conditioning, with parking
Rojnici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
ISTRIA, BARBAN New single-family house with pool! Not far from Barban, we are selling a be…
€315,000
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Rebici, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Rebici, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
ISTRA, REBIĆI - Modern single-storey house on the edge of the village Located on the edge …
€416,000
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Rebici, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Rebici, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
ISTRIA, BARBAN - In the immediate vicinity of Barban, this cozy and warm house with a swimmi…
€565,000
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Grandici, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Grandici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
ISTRIA, BARBAN - Beautiful one-story house with a swimming pool Barban is a small pictures…
€437,000
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Barban, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Barban, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
ISTRIA, BARBAN - Spacious property with villa and pool Barban is a beautiful historic town…
€1,38M
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Barban, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Barban, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
ISTRIA, BARBAN - A spacious house with a swimming pool Barban is a small picturesque medie…
€850,000
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Barban, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Barban, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
ISTRIA, BARBAN - Elegant house with a swimming pool Barban is a small picturesque medieval…
€830,000
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English

