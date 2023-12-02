Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Novalja, Croatia

9 properties total found
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Stara Novalja, Croatia
7 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
PAG ISLAND, NOVALJA, excellent detached house with five apartments and a beautiful garden
€590,000
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stara Novalja, Croatia
6 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ISLAND OF PAG, NOVALJA, a beautiful autochthonous stone house with a swimming pool
€1,30M
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stara Novalja, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ISLAND OF PAG, JAKIŠNICA - a superb modern villa with a pool and a view of the sea
€1,42M
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Stara Novalja, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
THE ISLAND OF PAG, JAKIŠNICA - top modern duplex villa with pool and sea view
€750,000
per month
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
6 room house in Stara Novalja, Croatia
6 room house
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13290 Novalja, A comfortable detached house with a total living area
€275,000
per month
House with electricity, with Ownership document, with  Train in Stara Novalja, Croatia
House with electricity, with Ownership document, with  Train
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Area 605 m²
Apartment building, beach access, sea view, Stara Novalja, 605 m2Two apartment buildings
€3,50M
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Novalja, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
€1,20M
per month
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms in Stara Novalja, Croatia
Villa 6 rooms with Bedrooms
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
The island of Pag, Novalja   Exceptional villa with pool with a gross area of 294 m2 built
€895,000
per month
9 room house in Stara Novalja, Croatia
9 room house
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 29
Area 900 m²
Novalja, residential and business building of approx. 900 m2 on four floors on a plot of 4.0
€2,20M
per month
